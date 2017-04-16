Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon Reunite for Easter Fun With ‘Dem Kids’

Easter is all about family for Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon!

The former couple reunited on Saturday for a little pre-Easter fun with their 5-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

"Easter with #demkids #moments #rocandroe #easter #family 🐣🐥🌈🦋🐰💖," Carey captioned a shot of the family dying Easter eggs on Instagram.

Carey hasn't skipped a beat since her recent split with boyfriend (and backup dancer) Bryan Tanaka, and Cannon told ET earlier this week that he wasn't concerned about the breakup.

"For me, at the end of the day, she's an amazing mother and we focus on our kids," he revealed. "That's never going to change no matter who's in my life or who's in her life. We have kids together, so we'll always be family."

"That is always family -- and when I say that, I say that to a level of I will always love her," he continued. "That's always my dream girl. Like, to me, just because we're not intimate, I'm closer with her than probably I've ever been just based off of that's my family, that's the mother of my children."

"We talk every single day," Cannon added. "We spend more time with the kids' school, karate class, gymnastics class, like, it's a full-time job. I wouldn't want to mess up what we have right now trying to do something else."

