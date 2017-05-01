Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon Bring Their Twins to Disneyland for ‘Dem Babies Sixth Birthday Bash’

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon are happy parents!
Their twins, Monroe and Moroccan, turned six on Sunday, and in celebration of their special day, the amicable exes enjoyed some family fun at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.
The birthday party, dubbed Dem Babies Sixth Birthday Bash, appeared to be a blast. Monroe was adorably dressed in a powder blue dress printed with red roses for the soiree, while her brother was cool and casual in a peach-colored top and white shorts.
The always-stylish Mariah wore a bright orange zip-up jacket and matching belt with distressed denim jeans and a pair of black heels, later changing into black Adidas sliders. Nick also opted for eye-popping colors, styling his bright pink-and-purple flannel with jeans, Timberland boots and his signature turban.
At one point, Goofy, Minnie Mouse and a few of the chipmunks even posed for a group pic with the famous family!
There were two Disney-themed cakes at the party -- a pink-and-white polka dot one for Monroe…
…and a Mickey Mouse one for "Rocky!"
The twins seemed to be having just as much fun inside the park, riding Space Mountain, the Matterhorn and Splash Mountain.
"We Lit!" Nick later wrote on Instagram, with a pic of Monroe and Moroccan cutting their cakes.
"Seems like I just took this picture the other day!!" another post, accompanied with a throwback pic of his kids as newborns, read. "Somebody stop the time from flying by..."
Mariah also took to Instagram, sharing a sweet photo of herself cuddled up with "#RocnRoe" when they were first born.
"I can't believe it's been six years since you two came into this world to the live version of Fantasy.. "the applause!!!" she wrote. "I love you both more each day. You are the light of my life."
It doesn't get much cuter than that!
