Mariah Carey Gets Questioned About Ex Fiance James Packer, Gives Best Response Ever

Don't bother Mariah Carey with questions about her ex-fiancé, James Packer.

The "We Belong Together" singer is currently in Israel and was asked about the Australian billionaire's whereabouts.

According to Times of Israel, Packer is under investigation by the Israeli police for his relationship with the country's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. The investigation alleges that Netanyahu accepted expensive gifts from wealthy businessmen, including Carey's ex.

"I don't really pay attention to politics, darling," Carey responded when asked about Packer and how the prime minister got free tickets to her show. "Oh, now they want to blame me?" Adding, "I don't know about that, I concentrate on the singing and the show and all that kind of stuff."

In another interview, Mimi appeared fed up with the Packer questions and replied, "I don't know where the motherf**ker is."

"I really have no idea about the political stuff that is going on," she added. "I don't pay attention to it."

Carey and Packer met in 2014. The businessman proposed to the singer in January of 2016 and they ended their engagement in October of last year. Since then, Carey has been spotted with her backup dancer, Bryan Tanaka.

