Mariah Carey Is ‘Festivating’ Ahead of Christmas as Only She Can

Mariah Carey is the Queen of Christmas, dahlings!

The singer continued her string of holiday-themed Instagram posts on Friday with a sexy shot of herself in front of her Christmas tree wearing a sparkle-laden bra, a flannel shirt and winter boots.

“Festivating dahlings,” she captioned the photo of herself holding a glass of what appeared to be eggnog.

One day earlier, the “All I Want for Christmas is You” singer shared a sweet video of herself and her 5-year-old son Moroccan lip-syncing and dancing around the kitchen in their pajamas to the 1994 hit.

“Merry Christmas everybody! I’m making my favorite sauce and I hope you’re enjoying the Yuletide cheer!” the 46-year-old captioned the clip.

She uploaded an Instagram shot of herself in the lingerie-flannel ensemble earlier in the week, writing, “Getting into the Christmas spirit with this exquisite tree in a beautiful home for our family!”

Along with the festive posts Carey has released three holiday music videos — which she called “holiday gifts.”

She began the releases on Thursday, dropping a music video for her cover of “Here Comes Santa Claus” — off of her 2010 album Merry Christmas II You.

She later released videos for her covers of “Silent Night” and “Joy to the World.”