Mariah Carey Celebrates St. Patrick's Day With Her Kids and Bryan Tanaka

Mariah Carey is feeling extra lucky!

The 46-year-old singer celebrated St. Patrick's Day in West Hollywood, California, on Friday with her loved ones by her side.

WATCH: Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey's Twins Hang With Their Newborn Brother

Rocking a sexy green leather dress featuring gold zippers, black heels and diamond accessories, Carey was all smiles while stepping out with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka. The 33-year-old dancer sported an all-black ensemble, adding a pop of color with a shamrock-printed handkerchief tied around the neck.

View photos



AKM-GSI

And judging from the diva's Instagram pics, it was a total family affair! Check out "#demkids" -- Carey's 5-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, whom she shares with ex Nick Cannon -- posing next to a bright green car.

RELATED: Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon Reunite at Kids' Choice Awards, Pose in Matching Outfits With Twins on Red

It appears they had a blast chatting with two men dressed as leprechauns. "St. Patrick's Day fun," Carey captioned one of the snaps. "#rainbow #potofgold."

At one point, the "#Beautiful" singer even took a ride around in the Lamborghini.

Slay, girl!

WATCH: Mariah Carey Kisses Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka in 'Provocative' PDA Pic

Last month, Tanaka and Carey were also spotted out and about, and certainly weren't shy about packing on the PDA.

Hear more in the video below.

Related Articles