Mariah Carey Celebrates Birthday with Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka By Her Side

Happy anniversary, Mariah Carey!

The music icon celebrated her 47th birthday on Monday alongside her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka - only in Mariah’s World, she doesn’t have birthdays ... she has amazing anniversaries.

This time around, the Touch My Body singer took a trip with Tanaka, who posted photos on Instagram showing the seaside resort where the lovebirds were celebrating.

“Starting the anniversary festivities in a relaxing chic environment,” Tanaka wrote in a photo featuring Carey.

Tanaka also posted a short Instagram album, sans Carey, showing off the beach and luxe villa the two were sharing.

“Everyone can use a little zen time,” he wrote. “Soaking in the moment and recaliberating [sic] my spirit.”

Carey also posted a photo of herself holding gifts with a red bow on top, while hiding half of her face.

“Let the anniversary festivities begin,” she wrote. She also posted a tweet thanking her fans for all their anniversary messages.

Really moved by all your beautiful #anniversary messages thank you my #lambily I LYM!! #327 - Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) March 27, 2017

The singer confirmed her relationship with Tanaka to the Associated Press in February, letting it slip that he was her “boyfriend.”

“I’m just going to be like, I really don’t talk about my personal life.’ Because that’s what I used to do and it really worked for a minute, back, a while ago,” she said. “I just don’t feel comfortable talking about my personal life. ... Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.”

While the pop star has not spilled any information on her new relationship, the two were recently spotted having dinner at Los Angeles restaurant Barton G in early March.

“Both were in a great mood, smiling, giggling and taking photos of the dishes,” says a source.

This article was originally published on PEOPLE.com