Mariah Carey Burns Wedding Dress, Strips Down to Lingerie in Music Video for Breakup Song ‘I Don’t’

If only all breakups were as lavish as Mariah Carey's music video.

The 46-year-old singer debuted the music video for her and rapper YG's breakup song, "I Don't," on Friday, and it includes a fancy car, a gorgeous house, sexy lingerie, wedding dresses being used as kindling and one expensive engagement ring presumably from her billionaire ex-fiance, James Packer.

Carey is first seen in wedding-white lingerie as she struts around sexily, singing about calling it quits from her guy. "But I'm tired of cryin', no more tears, pity party of the year," she croons. "Cold at night 'cause you're not here. Leaving you was my worst fear. I was caught up, I was blind. You kept playin' with my mind."

The GRAMMY winner also chose a very poignant clip from the music video to share with her Instagram followers. Donning black latex lingerie and sitting on the back of a convertible, Carey is seen wearing her engagement ring on her middle finger.

A few scenes later, she's out of the lingerie and dressed in a figure-hugging red gown while carrying wedding dress. Carey then angrily throws the white gown into the fire.

Prior to the release of the music video for "I Don't," Carey -- who is currently dating her backup dancer, Bryan Tanaka -- looked like she was shooting another music video when she hit the gym in high heels, fishnets and a cleavage-baring leotard.

