Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Go on Romantic Dinner Date: Pics!

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka aren't trying to hide their rekindled romance. The couple was spotted out together in Beverly Hills, California, on Thursday.



Carey and Tanaka strolled hand-in-hand down the street throughout the afternoon before heading to to the celebrity hot spot Nobu for dinner.

The GRAMMY winner sported a tight black top with ripped jeans and heels for the outing. Her man went even more casual in a black Nike shirt and gym shorts.



Tanaka recently praised Carey's Las Vegas residency show, Instagramming a photo of himself with the pop diva at the event.



"In honor of a wonderful experience, a spectacular show, awesome crowds, an amazing cast and crew, and most importantly the Queen herself who pours her heart and soul into her music and shows," he captioned the pic. "'It was a stone groove babay!' Congratulations to your #1toInfinityresidency at @caesarspalace in Las Vegas!!! #MariahCarey #MuchLove."

Carey's ex, Nick Cannon, recently confirmed the couple's relationship to ET, saying, "She's got a boyfriend! He's a nice guy."



Cannon also noted his own struggles in moving on since his divorce, saying, "I can't [move on]. I'm broken. I'm shattered."



