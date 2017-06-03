Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Get Cozy on Beverly Hills Date Night

Mariah Carey can't stop smiling!

The 47-year-old singer flaunted her rekindled romance with Bryan Tanaka in Beverly Hills on Friday night.

Mimi grinned from ear to ear as she and Tanaka stepped out for date night; the two kept close as they left Mastro's Steakhouse holding hands.

The mother of two showed off ample cleavage in a plunging little black dress, while her backup dancer kept it casual in green pants and V-neck sweater.

Carey and Tanaka got back together late last month after breaking up in April. The two then jetted off for a romantic Memorial Day weekend in wine country -- where Carey shared snaps of the two drinking wine in Napa.

