How Mariah Carey Broke Up With Billionaire Fiancé for Backup Dancer

On Mariah's World, a beloved tour had come to a close and now Mariah was back home, learning some dance moves on the veranda and speaking cryptically or not at all to Tanaka. When he directly asked her, "Are you really gonna marry this guy?" she didn't have an answer and instead she decided to take her big feels to the studio and channel them through song. She sang, "Boy, I was buggin.' Thinkin' somehow I could trust you. See I used to love you. But I don't. I don't."

When she casually took off her extremely large engagement ring from James Packer, we asked, is this the epiphany we've all been waiting for -- realizing her feelings for Tanaka?

It was a news report that revealed she and James did indeed call off the engagement and with him finally out of the picture, we found Tanaka and Mariah on a picture perfect Hawaiian vacation where they finally embraced for the kiss we've all been waiting for.