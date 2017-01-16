Mariah Carey Attends a Wedding With Bryan Tanaka in a Racy Ensemble

The perfect plus one! Mariah Carey attended a wedding in London on Sunday with her new beau and backup dancer, Bryan Tanaka.

The pair were spotted leaving their hotel with Carey in a white coat, covering up what appeared to be a gold sequin gown.



Later Carey wowed in a low-cut black dress with a thigh-high slit and heels while heading to the nearby Landmark Hotel. Tanaka wore a black suit jacket with a black T-shirt underneath.

AKM-GSI

Though they are clearly together now, Carey and Tanaka's journey to romance is currently playing out on the pop diva's reality series Mariah's World.



On Sunday's episode, Tanaka even attended a final wedding dress fitting for Carey's since-cancelled nuptials to fiancé, James Packer.



A source recently revealed to ET that Carey and Tanaka are in "a proper relationship" now, and that they plan to spend lots of time together in the upcoming months.

"She's really into Bryan. He's with her 24/7," the source revealed. "He's a nice guy."



