Maria Menounos discusses her recovery from brain cancer surgery

Menounos was diagnosed with brain cancer just six months after her mother was also diagnosed with it. She explained that she’s still recovering from her surgery and still has difficulty chewing as well as occasional dizziness. However, these problems paled in comparison to her mother’s continued struggle with stage IV brain cancer.

She said that she has a new outlook on life and that she is much calmer. Menounos went on to say that throughout her battle she relied on her family as well as her fiancé, Keven Undergaro.

