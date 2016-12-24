Margot Robbie Wore Her Mom’s Wedding Dress for Secret Nuptials to Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie tied the knot to longtime boyfriend Tom Ackerley wearing something old and borrowed: her mother’s wedding dress.

The Suicide Squad actress, who confirmed her marriage on Instagram Monday night, opted to wear the cream lace, off-the-shoulder dress that her mother, Sarie Kessler, wore to her own wedding about 30 years ago, according to Australia’s Courier-Mail.

Robbie, 26, accessorized the bohemian look with a simple gold pendant necklace. She skipped a veil and wore her hair in loose curls pinned away from her face.

Robbie’s gown did undergo some alterations by Australian designer Casey Tanswell. A source told the Courier-Mail the designer was approached by a friend to do the alterations. Alterations took a matter of days, including changes to the lining.

“She didn’t know it was Margot until she turned up at her home for the fitting,” the source said.

The outlet reports Tanswell told her friends the moment was a “life highlight.”

Robbie is very close to her mom. In 2014, the actress paid off her mother’s mortgage to her Southport, Australia home.

The newlyweds met in 2013 when the actress and the assistant director were working on the set of the World War II drama Suite Francaise, and sparked suspicions of an engagement early this summer.

In the May issue of Vogue, Robbie described Ackerley as “the best-looking guy in London,” and gushed about how she fell for her beau.

“I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit. And then this crept up on me,” she told the publication.

“We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, ‘Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him,’” she continued, adding, “And then it happened, and I was like, ‘Of course we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.’”