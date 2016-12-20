Margot Robbie Confirms Marriage to Tom Ackerley — With the Flip of a Finger

Margot Robbie is a married woman — that’s our takeaway from her latest Instagram.

As rumors swirled that she married Tom Ackerley in a super secret wedding in her native Australia, the Suicide Squad and The Wolf of Wall Street actress, 26, took to the photo-sharing site to post a photo of herself flashing a pear-shaped diamond ring on that finger while she kissed the director in the background. It was a no caption provided, no caption needed kind of post.

While there is a lot of speculation, not much is really known about the nuptials. It was was said that the Aussie actress landed at the Gold Coast Airport in Queensland wearing a “I Do Down Under” T-shirt. The wedding reportedly took place in Byron Bay. Her mother and three siblings, including her actor brother Cameron (who was snapped with a bunch of apparent wedding-goers), were in attendance.

The website news.com.au has photos from the wedding. Robbie is wearing an off-the-shoulder white dress with a very country wedding vibe.

Two weeks ago there was a hint that something was up when she posted this steamy lip-lock pic. Prior to that, she had mostly kept their romance off social media. (They have never appeared together on the red carpet either.)

Here they are at a wedding in August:

Robbie met Ackerley in 2013 on the set of the World War II drama Suite Française, according to a Vogue profile from May. At the time, she wasn’t looking for romance, explaining, “I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit. And then this crept up on me. We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, ‘Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him.’ And then it happened, and I was like, ‘Of course we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.‘”

She went on to describe him as “the best-looking guy in London.”

Rumors started to swirl that they were engaged in the summer of 2015, when they were photographed wearing matching gold bands. However, Robbie never confirmed the news.

We guess she was just holding out to confirm her wedding. And, pow, did she ever.

