Marc Anthony Is Dating a 21-Year-Old Model, of Course

Someone does not like to be single! Before his most recent divorce was even finalized, Marc Anthony had reportedly moved on to a model who is 27 years his junior. Anthony’s split from Shannon De Lima (another model) became official on Monday, but he had already been spotted making very public gestures of affection for Mariana Downing.

An insider revealed to Page Six that their relationship actually “started a couple of months ago,” which would have been right around the time that Anthony and De Lima separated. They met at a dinner party, according to TMZ, and hit it off right away. Last Friday, 48-year-old Anthony performed at the iconic (and huge) Madison Square Garden, where he serenaded his new love in front of the crowd. “They’re pretty in love. They’re inseparable. They’re always together,” the source said of the couple.

Downing, who is half-Dominican and half-English, is represented by Wilhelmina Miami. While she has posed for everything from Dillard’s to MAC Cosmetics, swimwear seems to be her strong point, as evidenced by her Instagram feed.





The svelte stunner reportedly keeps her figure by maintaining a vegetarian diet and participating in yoga, pilates, and tennis on the regular — though it’s safe to say that good genetics probably helped (at least a little) as well.





Though they both have jam-packed schedules, flitting around the world, word on the street is that they travel together when they can. They rang in New Year’s together in the Dominican Republic, where they partied the night away at an Enrique Iglesias and Gente de Zona concert.

Anthony has a rich and complicated romantic history. He was previously linked with Debbie Rosado, (with whom he shares one daughter, now in her 20s) and was previously married to former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres (with whom he shares two sons), and — most famously — Jennifer Lopez (with whom he shares twins, Max and Emme, now 8).

View photos Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony arrive at the 2006 Academy Awards. (Photo: Getty Images) More

While Anthony has been cavorting with Downing, Lopez has been playing coy about her dating status. Most recently, she deflected questions at the Grammys about whether she was romantically tied to Drake. “Of course, I love Drake,” J.Lo told Ryan Seacrest, before adding, “I have so much love for that boy.” You have to wonder what she thinks of her ex-husband’s latest love interest, but then again, based on Anthony’s history, J.Lo might not be giving it another thought.





More From Yahoo Celebrity:

Celebrities Pose With … Themselves

Peek Inside the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Baby Steps! Coco and Ice-T’s Daughter, Chanel, Hit the Runway During New York Fashion Week