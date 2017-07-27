Marc Anthony's Mom Guillermina Dies: 'Today Our Rock Passed Away'

Marc Anthony's mother, Guillermina Quiñones, has died. The 47-year-old singer shared the heartbreaking news on social media, writing how much he is "going to miss" his mother.

"Today at 12:10pm my family's hero, our rock, our protector, inspiration and now ANGEL passed away," Anthony tweeted alongside a longer message that said, "She left in peace, accompanied by all your prayers and well wishes for which we thank you all. Mami, I'm going to miss you so much!"

On Sunday, the Puerto Rican singer had tweeted to his followers to send well wishes for his mother. "Please pray for my mom today. I love you mommy," he wrote.

According to Univision, Anthony's mother was hospitalized in a hospital in Puerto Rico and the singer had been visiting her regularly with his girlfriend, Raffaella Modugno.

Anthony is currently on his Full Circle Tour. His next scheduled concert is Aug. 4 in Bogota, Colombia, followed by an Aug. 5 show in Medellin. No word if any of the dates will be rescheduled.

