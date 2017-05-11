The Many Phases of Miley Cyrus: From ‘Hannah Montana’ to ‘Malibu’

With her new song “Malibu,” Miley Cyrus once again has a new look. In the video and on the cover of the single — in a photograph shot by none other than her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth — the singer wears minimal makeup and casual clothing while soaking up the sun in a grassy field.
It’s a different Miley than we’re used to seeing. Her previous looks have been a lot louder and sometimes quite revealing. Over the years, she’s made sticking out her tongue a thing and for a while she was really into neon arts and crafts, but she never keeps one look for very long.
Here’s a look back at some of The Voice coach’s most notable phases.
“Hannah Montana” cutie
At 13, Cyrus was sweet and, more importantly, funny as a kid moonlighting secretly as a pop star. She had a cool teen wardrobe, but bumped up the glam factor and sported a blond wig in the scenes where she played a famous teen.
Pole-dancing partier
Cyrus was ready to move beyond the phenomenally successful Hannah Montana by the time she was 16, a fact that was obvious when she performed her track “Party in the U.S.A.” at the 2009 Teen Choice Awards wearing a tank top, hip-hugging shorts, and boots, as she danced on a pole. As expected, the performance created quite the controversy.
“Can’t Be Tamed” pop star
Seventeen-year-old Miley’s “Party in the U.S.A.” look was, well, tame compared to the harsh leather and fishnets look she sported around the time she dropped her Can’t Be Tamed album in 2010. She definitely went goth for a while there.
Twerker
By the time Cyrus was 20, she was seriously ready to reinvent herself. She infamously twerked her way into MTV VMAs history during a scandalous performance of “Blurred Lines” with Robin Thicke.
Tongue-wagger
Even now, Cyrus’s signature move is sticking out her tongue in photos, no matter what she’s wearing or doing. It’s shorthand for Miley.
Crafty lady
Remember when Miley was steadily wearing and sharing photos of the neon jewelry that she was making with supplies from the craft store? Designer Jeremy Scott ended up asking the star to create the jewelry for his runway show at New York Fashion Week in September 2014.
Happy hippie
When the animal lover and advocate for the gay and homeless communities launched the Happy Hippie Foundation in 2014, she really got behind it. Miley’s posed for many a photo while wearing the organization’s smiley face logo. It’s become part of her style.
Marijuana ambassador
For years, Cyrus made no secret of the fact that she enjoyed Mary Jane, including that time she continually mentioned her love for weed while hosting the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards. That’s one phase we won’t likely see again for a while, if Cyrus stands behind her surprising decision to lay off the pot “for a second.”
