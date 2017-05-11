The Many Phases of Miley Cyrus: From ‘Hannah Montana’ to ‘Malibu’

With her new song “Malibu,” Miley Cyrus once again has a new look. In the video and on the cover of the single — in a photograph shot by none other than her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth — the singer wears minimal makeup and casual clothing while soaking up the sun in a grassy field.

It’s a different Miley than we’re used to seeing. Her previous looks have been a lot louder and sometimes quite revealing. Over the years, she’s made sticking out her tongue a thing and for a while she was really into neon arts and crafts, but she never keeps one look for very long.

Here’s a look back at some of The Voice coach’s most notable phases.

“Hannah Montana” cutie

Miley Cyrus plays the title character on Hannah Montana. (Photo: DISNEY CHANNEL/BYRON COHEN)

At 13, Cyrus was sweet and, more importantly, funny as a kid moonlighting secretly as a pop star. She had a cool teen wardrobe, but bumped up the glam factor and sported a blond wig in the scenes where she played a famous teen.

Pole-dancing partier

Miley Cyrus dances on a pole at the 2009 Teen Choice Awards. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/TCA 2009/WireImage)

Cyrus was ready to move beyond the phenomenally successful Hannah Montana by the time she was 16, a fact that was obvious when she performed her track “Party in the U.S.A.” at the 2009 Teen Choice Awards wearing a tank top, hip-hugging shorts, and boots, as she danced on a pole. As expected, the performance created quite the controversy.

“Can’t Be Tamed” pop star

Miley Cyrus can't be tamed in the video for her song. (Photo: Vevo via YouTube)

Seventeen-year-old Miley’s “Party in the U.S.A.” look was, well, tame compared to the harsh leather and fishnets look she sported around the time she dropped her Can’t Be Tamed album in 2010. She definitely went goth for a while there.

Twerker

Robin Thicke and Miley Cyrus "Blurred Lines" at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards. (Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for MTV)