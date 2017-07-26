Mandy Moore Is Ready to Marry Again

In a recent interview with People, Mandy Moore said that she is ready to get married again. The star of This Is Us ended a six-year marriage with musician Ryan Adams in 2016, but now she finds the idea of walking down the aisle again “not so scary.”

“My life has sort of taken unexpected twists and turns professionally and personally, but overall my journey is the reason I am here today, and I feel fulfilled by everything that happened,” said Moore.

She recently celebrated a two-year anniversary with her boyfriend, Taylor Goldsmith, guitarist and singer for the indie band Dawes. On top of her acting commitments, Moore is working with pharmaceuticals company Merck to launch the “Her Life. Her Adventures.” campaign, which seeks to educate women on family planning and birth control options.

But Moore says a family of her own is in the near future with Goldsmith. She says, “I’m definitely ready for motherhood sooner rather than later! I think that’s going to be the next chapter.”

