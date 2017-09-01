Mandy Moore Gets a Black Eye and Stitches After Running Into Shower Door Handle

"Never had stitches or a black eye before... what a day!"

Mandy Moore got a pretty gnarly injury.

The This Is Us star shared a selfie with her Instagram followers that showed her with a black eye and stitches that she said occurred after a run-in with a "shower door handle."

"Real talk: How does a girl get rid of a black eye pronto? Any helpful hints (minus Ice and arnica??)," she continued. "Thanks @stokerplasticsurgery for coming in at 9 p.m. to sew me up!! Never had stitches or a black eye before... what a day!"

ET has reached out to Moore's rep in regard to the injury.

It's not yet known if the 33-year-old actress' black eye will affect the shooting schedule for This Is Us as they have been filming this summer.

Last week, the NBC show released a first look at season 2 that featured an emotional scene between Sterling K. Brown and Moore. Check it out:

