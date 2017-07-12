Mandy Moore Celebrates 2nd Anniversary With Boyfriend Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore can't stop gushing about her boyfriend, Dawes guitarist Taylor Goldsmith.

The This Is Us star took to Instagram on Wednesday to wish her man a happy two-year anniversary.

"The best 2 years. Never not smiling with you, T," Moore, 33, wrote alongside a sweet pic of the two holding each other and smiling wide.

Moore is currently back on the This Is Us set shooting the second season. Last week, before she returned to work, the couple took a trip together and did some hiking in some amazing slot canyons.

"You know you're with the right person when they don't think twice about waking up at 5:30am on vacation to go tour some slot canyons," Moore captioned her Instagram pic.

The former "Cry" singer began dating Goldsmith after she divorced musician Ryan Adams. The two maintain a private relationship, but every once in a while he'll make an appearance on the actress' social media.

