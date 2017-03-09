Man Impersonating Justin Bieber Online Charged with Over 900 Child Sex Offenses

A man posing as Justin Bieber online was arrested and charged with multiple child sex offenses by Queensland police in Australia.

The 42-year-old man was not named in a news release by the Queensland police, but they are asking parents to remain vigilant.

The suspect was charged with over 900 child sex offenses, including rape, indecent treatment of children, making child exploitation material, according to the news release.

Detectives checked the man’s computer and allegedly found that he had used multiple online platforms, including Facebook and Skype, to communicated with his victims. Large amounts of child exploitation material was found on his computer, according to the Queensland news release.

The suspect’s offenses allegedly date as far back as 2007, the news release reports.

“This investigation demonstrates both the vulnerability of children that are utilizing social media and communication applications and the global reach and skill that child sex offenders have to groom and seduce victims,” Detective Inspector Jon Rouse said in the news release.

“The fact that so many children could believe that they were communicating with this particular celebrity highlights the need for a serious rethink about the way that we as a society educate our children about online safety.”



