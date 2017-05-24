Man Arrested Inside Bullock’s Home Convicted of Stalking

FILE - This Oct. 26, 2015 file photo shows actress Sandra Bullock arrives at the premiere of "Our Brand is Crisis" in Los Angeles. A man arrested inside Sandra Bullock's home in 2014 has pleaded no contest to stalking the Oscar-winning actress and breaking into her home. Joshua James Corbett entered the plea Wednesday, May 24, 2017 in a Los Angeles courtroom and was ordered to continue treatment at a mental health facility. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man arrested inside Sandra Bullock's home has pleaded no contest to stalking the Oscar-winning actress and breaking into her home.

Joshua James Corbett entered the plea Wednesday in a Los Angeles courtroom and was ordered to continue treatment at a mental health facility. District Attorney's spokesman Greg Risling says Corbett was also sentenced to five years of supervised probation and a 10-year restraining order was issued.

Corbett was arrested inside Bullock's residence in June 2014. The Gravity star was forced to hide in her closet and directed police through her home in a 15-minute 911 call.

Corbett has undergone mental health evaluations while in custody.

He expressed remorse for his actions at a hearing last year, saying he didn't mean to hurt Bullock or cause her fear.