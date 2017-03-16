Mama June’s Daughter ‘Chickadee’ Says Weight Loss Is ‘To Be More Famous’

June “Mama June” Shannon is wowing a lot of people with her weight loss, but there’s one person who’s not buying her new “reality” WE TV show, Mama June: From Not to Hot: Her estranged daughter Anna “Chickadee” Caldwell.

Chickadee says the whole thing is BS, telling E! News, “I think she did it just to be more famous. I don’t think she did it just for her because she never mentioned anything ever before about getting plastic surgery.”

Earlier this week, Mama June said she had to pay for her weight loss surgeries out of her pocket “like everybody else,” and that producers didn’t foot the bill. “It was going to happen whether I had [the show] or not,” Shannon, 37, said.

However, Chickadee says Mama June’s manager influenced her mother to have the surgery for TV, and says she knows this because she was offered the same opportunity. Chickadee — the eldest of June’s four daughters — was promised it would “get her out there” and that she would gain more fame.

“I think Mama did get herself out there to get another show,” Chickadee explained. “That’s my opinion on that. I don’t think she did it or anything for herself. If she would have done it for herself, she would have tried to lose the weight a long time ago.”

Chickadee isn’t opposed to coming back to reality TV, but says if she does, it won’t involve surgery because that “freaks her out.”

“I miss being on film, miss being on TV,” she confessed. “I miss it for the money and I miss it for, you know, getting out there — for people just to see my story and stuff like that.”

Money is one of the reasons Mama June and Chickadee aren’t on good terms. In 2014, Chickadee said that her mother was withholding money from her that she earned from TLC’s Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. Their relationship was also strained because as Chickadee alleged she was molested as a child by her mother’s boyfriend, Mark McDaniel, whom Mama June later rekindled a romance with.

Mama June denied at the time she was seeing McDaniel again; however, a photo surfaced of the two in bed, leading to the cancelation of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

Chickadee, 22, tells E! News that the last time she spoke with her mom was the week before Christmas, and that it was “very awkward and unwelcoming.” She maintains that Mama June owes her and her daughter Kaitlyn close to “half a million dollars” from filming Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

“If I don’t get Kaitlyn’s money, she is never seeing Kaitlyn again,” Chickadee says, referring to her 4-year-old daughter. “I’ve done told her this. I’ve text her month ago. … She claims that she cares and misses Kaitlyn, but she can’t even check up on her and call her and see how she’s doing.”

Chickadee reveals she isn’t on speaking terms with her three younger sisters, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 11, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 17, and Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon, 20.

“None of them have called me, texted me or anything like that,” she says. “I can give two craps about them. They don’t give two craps about me, so why give two craps about them? I mean, yeah, I care about them, they are my sisters. … I may not love them like I am supposed to, but I mean, hell — they don’t love me or care about me like they are supposed to.”

Mama June has yet to respond to Chickadee’s comments.



