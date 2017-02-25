Mama June Reveals Reason Behind Shocking Weight Loss in ‘From Not to Hot’ Premiere

Mama June must have taken a note from Khloe Kardashian, because her weight loss is all about the revenge body!

The reason behind the reality star's weight loss bombshell was finally revealed on the premiere of Mama June: From Hot to Not on Friday.

While Mama June used up her savings to buy a new house, the first 15 minutes of the WE tv show showed her contemplating getting back with her cheating ex (and Honey Boo Boo's dad), Sugar Bear. However, once Sugar Bear reveals that he's getting married (and he wants June to be there), June kicks into weight loss gear, setting her heart on getting skinny and finding a hot date for her ex's upcoming wedding.

With encouragement from her daughters, Alana "Honey Boo Boo," and Lauryn "Pumpkin," and the rest of her family, Mama June begins her "revenge diet" -- which consists of a workout tape and sticking to the salad bar on a Tinder date.

Unfortunately, neither seem to go well for the mother of four, as her date, Jeff, ends up walking out of the restaurant midway through dinner, despite producers' pleas for him to stick it out. "What's the point?" Jeff asks after sitting through a meal with Mama June, who opened up about her two grandchildren, and shared how "sex isn't that important" to her.

In a moment of weakness, Mama June goes back to her unhealthy ways, before her manager, Gina, suggests she try surgery to kick start her weight loss. June then flies to Los Angeles to meet with a doctor, where she decides to undergo a gastric sleeve.

With her heart set on surgery, the real work for Mama June starts in next week's episode, as she fights to maintain a healthy lifestyle -- but as the teaser shows, she's got her work cut out for her.

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on WE tv.

ET sat down with Honey Boo Boo and Pumpkin earlier this week, where they opened up about their mother's shocking weight loss transition -- and revealed that June is now so confident in her body that she's walking around the house in "her underwear."

