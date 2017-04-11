Mama June Claims Sugar Bear Was ‘Emotionally and Physically Abusive’

June “Mama June” Shannon is promising even more drama.

The former matriarch of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo spoke candidly about her relationship with her former partner Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson on Tuesday on The Wendy Williams Show. Her depiction of Sugar Bear, the father of her 11-year-old daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, was not flattering.

In fact, Mama June charged that Sugar Bear was “very emotionally and physically abusive.” She claimed that this week’s season finale of her latest reality show, Mama June: From Not to Hot, will show people the “truth.”

“This episode is going to bring a lot of stuff out in the open,” Mama June said.

She added that Sugar Bear no longer has a relationship with Honey Boo Boo.

“He’s not their dad,” Mama June said of Honey Boo Boo and her half sisters. “He severed that. Pumpkin’s eye, that was his fault. The thing that we were showing on Honey Boo Boo, we never did. The car wreck. Several things that happened on Honey Boo Boo that was kinda, like, covered up.”

Mama June and Sugar Bear pose in happier times.

Mama June made similar allegations Monday to Page Six. “It’s time the world sees him for what he is,” she said. “[Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon’s] eye buckle was caused by him … because he got mad. So many emotional and physical scars with the kids.”

The reality star claimed then that she and Sugar Bear attempted to film together again for her current show’s reunion special, but it “didn’t turn out good.”

“I’m not going to put my kids through that ever again,” she said.

Sugar Bear has denied Mama June’s charges and insists that his January marriage to Jennifer Lamb is the reason his ex is upset.

“The abuse allegations are not true,” Sugar Bear told ET Tuesday. “It is not true, any of it. June won’t let me see or talk to Alana.”

“I have text messages where I text June and try to talk to Alana, but no response back from her,” he claimed. “The last time I saw Alana was at mine and Jennifer’s wedding. I’ve tried to stay in touch with my daughter but June won’t let me.”

Mama June and Sugar Bear split in September 2014. Since then, Mama June has continued to make headlines. First, there were reports that she was dating a former boyfriend, Mark Anthony McDaniel, a registered sex offender her daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell identified as the man who molested her when she was 8. In the fallout, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo was canceled by TLC, and Anna and Mama June have since been estranged.

Over the past few months, the biggest story has been Mama June’s dramatic weight loss. She went from about 350 pounds to reportedly a size 4 after dieting, exercising, and undergoing gastric sleeve surgery.

