Malin Ackerman Makes Red Carpet Debut With New Boyfriend, British Actor Jack Donnelly

Malin Akerman and new beau at the 57th Monte Carlo TV Festival: Closing Ceremony on June 20. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Malin Akerman is making her new relationship red carpet official.

The Billions actress, 39, brought British boyfriend Jack Donnelly along to the Closing Ceremony of the 57th Monte Carlo TV Festival and Golden Nymph Awards on Tuesday.

“#redcarpet at the Nymphes d’or #ftv17 representing #billions So proud to be nominated! With #jackdonnelly,” Akerman captioned a photo of the couple shared on Instagram.





The duo couldn’t hide their affection, even sharing a kiss in front of the cameras.

Malin Akerman and new beau at the 57th Monte Carlo TV Festival: Closing Ceremony on June 20. (Photo: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

They hit the red carpet together for the first time at the festival’s opening ceremony on Friday, showing off some PDA again at the Golden Nymph Nominees Party on Monday.

While in Monte Carlo, Akerman and her beau also did some gambling with NCIS: Los Angeles actor Barrett Foa.

“Playing it cool at the Casino in Monte Carlo…well, except for @barrettfoa who’s playing it like a kid in a candy store with #jackdonnelly,” she captioned an Instagram snap.





News of the romance first broke when Akerman and Donnelly were spotted kissing in Puerto Rico in March.

“They are together and really happy in one another’s company,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Malin Akerman with Jack Donnelly atthe Golden Nymph Nominees Party at the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel on June 19. (Photo: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Akerman was previously married to musician Roberto Zincone from 2007 to 2013. The two share one son, Sebastian, 4. She currently plays Lara Axelrod, the savvy wife to a crooked hedge fund manager who wants for nothing, in the Showtime series Billions.

“I’m not really actively seeking. I’m just focusing on my son and work,” the actress told PEOPLE in August about her dating life. “If somebody comes along, then, fantastic. And if not, fantastic.