The Magic of Essence’s Black Women in Hollywood Awards

Thursday night marked the 10th anniversary of Essence magazine’s Black Women in Hollywood Awards, a star-studded event that celebrates the many talented black women in entertainment. This year’s honorees included Issa Rae, creator and star of HBO’s Insecure, and fellow actresses Janelle Monáe (Hidden Figures), Yara Shahidi (black-ish), and Aja Naomi King (How to Get Away With Murder). It was a night that epitomized #BlackGirlMagic as women at the top of their game celebrated each other’s struggles and successes in Hollywood, often pushing racial boundaries and reinforcing why the gathering remains important and relevant today.

“I’m fortunate because you all have taught me by example what the role of the artist is: to disrupt, to remold, and to create,” said Shahidi at the event.

Check out our gallery on some of the amazing and inspiring looks of the night.