Madonna’s Twins Attend First Day of School

Madonna’s twin daughters are officially NYC school kids.

The singer shared a photo of their first day of pre-school. The 4-year-old girls, Esther and Stella, were twinning in matching outfits (lightning bolts!) and smiling while their older brother David Banda, 11, held them. (Madonna has three other children: Lourdes “Lola,” 20; Rocco, 16; and Mercy, 11.)

“How Im Gettin through Monday!!” Madonna captioned the photo. “First Day Of School Faces!”

The twins, who Madonna adopted a month ago from Malawi, are attending a school that specializes in foreign language programs — similar to their siblings. (Though they may have had a snow day for their second day of school thanks to Storm Stella.)

The fact that Madonna would provide the girls with great schooling was a main reason the judge granted the adoption. In her ruling she said, “There is no doubt that the petitioner can offer the infants not only the best education money can buy, but also guidance with a high likelihood of ensuring that the two infants grow to be self-sufficient adults.”

Madonna has shared a handful of videos and photos of the girls during their first month in the United States. While some moms and dads are against dressing their twins in identical outfits, Madge isn’t one of them.

And they are already inheriting their mom’s musical prowess.





In other words, things are going well for these two — and only getting better.

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: