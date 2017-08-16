Madonna’s most recent lavish birthday party themes

Count on Madonna to throw the most elaborate birthday parties. She is, after all, the Queen of Pop.

Today marks her 59th birthday, and the music legend made quite an entrance at her own party. She rode in on horseback to her Italian birthday soiree at a lovely resort on the Italian coast.





In true Madonna fashion, she danced the night away, in a lacy black number, with the help of some live music. The Italian celebration was the latest in a recent string of extravagant birthday parties for the songstress.

Last year, to celebrate the travel ban being lifted and her birthday, Madonna flew her close friends to Cuba for her 58th. Once guests arrived on the island, they took part in a classic-car parade.





Of course, the festivities involved a dance party, with the singer taking center stage in a conga line.

The pop icon’s 57th-birthday bash was a Spanish-themed event in the Hamptons. Apparently, the celebration got extra wild that night because some neighbors called the police complaining about “ear-shattering noise.”





The Material Girl’s 56th party in Cannes, France, was nothing but stylish. Supermodel Kate Moss even showed up to the Gatsby-themed shindig.

Oddly enough, for Madonna’s big 5-0, she celebrated at an exclusive London nightclub with then-husband Guy Richie, but it was super-low-key.

We’ll have to wait and see about her 60th party. In the meantime, happy birthday, Madonna!

