Madonna Wishes Herself a Happy Father’s Day Because ‘I’m the Mommy and the Daddy’

Madonna had a different take on Father’s Day, wishing herself a happy day on Instagram along with a collage of photos of her large brood.

Each of the “Material Girl” singer’s children make an appearance in her post: twins Stella and Esther, 4½, Mercy James, 11, David Banda, 11, Rocco, 16, and Lourdes, 20, framed by pink text that reads “Happy Mother’s Day Madonna.”

“And Happy Father’. Day to Me too because lets face it …………,,..,,,,,… Im the Mommy and the Daddy. I don’t care what the papers say. 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻😂💘,” the 58-year-old pop icon wrote on Sunday. Lourdes’ father is Carlos Leon, while Rocco and David’s father is Guy Ritchie, who Madonna split from in 2008.

On Friday, Madonna kicked off the holiday weekend with some tunes courtesy of Stella, who was adopted from Malawi in February along with her twin.

FROM PEN: The Cast of Gilmore Girls Discuss the Infamous Four Final Words of the Series

Stella smiled as she played a brass instrument as large as her toddler frame.

And Esther joins her well-behaved twin for play time, the twins seen having a blast with their new Barbie dolls on Madonna’s Instagram in late March.