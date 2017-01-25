Madonna Slams Report She’s Applying to Adopt Two More Malawi Children: The Rumors ‘Are Untrue’

Madonna with the two children, David and Mercy, that she adopted from Malawi. (Photo: Getty Image)

Madonna is blasting a report that she has filed to adopt two more children from Malawi.

“I am in Malawi to check on the children’s hospital in Blantyre and my other work with Raising Malawi and then heading home,” Madonna told PEOPLE in a statement. “The rumors of an adoption process are untrue.”

Earlier Wednesday, Malawi government spokesman Mlenga Mvula told the Associated Press that the pop icon had appeared before a High Court judge that same day and that she was allegedly awaiting the court’s decision on a her reported application.

Madonna is already mother to four children: Lourdes Leon, 20, Rocco Ritchie, 16, David Banda, 11, and Mercy James, 11.

The “Living for Love” singer has a long history with the people of Malawi: She adopted David and Mercy from the African country in 2006 and 2007, respectively. And she’s worked to fight against poverty amongst the nation’s orphaned children for more than a decade with her Raising Malawi charity. This year, the philanthropic group will build Malawi’s first pediatric surgery and intensive care unit, the Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care.