Madonna Shares Sweet Video of Her New Twins Singing ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star’

A love for music clearly runs in Madonna‘s family.

The 58-year-old singer shared a video of Stella and Esther Mwale, orphaned 4-year-old twin girls who Madonna announced she adopted from Malawi earlier this month, performing a passionate rendition of “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” on Saturday. Dressed in matching striped pajamas and polka-dotted socks, the twins sing and clap along to the classic nursery rhyme while a woman plays the tune on the piano.

“A little night Music,” Madonna captioned the Instagram video, adding a slew of emoji.





In 12 hours since being posted, the video has been viewed nearly 400,000 times by the pop icon’s 8.8 million followers.

Madonna confirmed on Instagram that she became a mom again.





“I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family,” she captioned a photo of herself holding hands with her daughters. “I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time.”

Although Madonna had initially called the girls Stella and Esther in a previous post, she has most recently referred to her daughters as Stelle and Estere.





Malawi’s judiciary spokesperson Mlenga Mvula previously told PEOPLE the High Court in Malawi confirmed the adoption order for the pop icon to adopt twin girls from the country.

Prior to her latest adoption, Madonna was already mother to four children: Lourdes Leon, 20, Rocco Ritchie, 16, David Banda, 11, and Mercy James, 11.

The “Living for Love” singer has a long history with the people of Malawi: She adopted David and Mercy from the African country in 2006 and 2007, respectively. And she’s worked to fight against poverty amongst the nation’s orphaned children for more than a decade with her Raising Malawi charity. This year, the philanthropic group will build Malawi’s first pediatric surgery and intensive care unit, the Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care.