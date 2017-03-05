Madonna Shares Sweet Video of Her ‘Saturday Jam’ Session With Her Newly Adopted Twins

Saturdays are for jam sessions at Madonna's household!

The "Living for Love" singer took to Instagram to share a cute video of her adopted twins, 4-year-old daughters Stelle and Estere, playing on the keyboard in matching black-and-gold T-shirts.

"Saturday Jam!" Madonna, 58, captioned it. "Awesome!!"

The post came shortly after she shared a snap of herself lying on the grass, soaking up the warm California sunshine with her two girls by her side. Judging by her caption, it sounds like she's already given her new squad a nickname: "Beverly Hillbillies!"

Madonna has been all about dressing the girls in matching get-ups. Last month, she adorably styled the siblings in matching pajamas for a quick photo shoot with her other adopted children, daughter Mercy and son David, both 11. Madonna is also mom to 20-year-old daughter, Lourdes, and 16-year-old son, Rocco, not pictured.

But our favorite coordinating ensembles they've worn so far has to be these chic black-and-gold Adidas tracksuits, which were accessorized with gold headbands:

Too cute!

