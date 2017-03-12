Madonna Dresses Up as Beauty AND the Beast for Purim Party

Look out, Emma Watson! Madonna wants to be Belle, too.

The 58-year-old singer attended a Purim party on Saturday night dressed up as both Beauty and the Beast.

The outfit included a yellow dress just like Belle's, a white shoal and gloves, embellished black heels, a very Disney princess statement necklace and a Beast mask.

"Elegant and Lady Like. Confident yet Loving. 💛 Thats what matters! 🐗 @stevenkleinstudio 🎉 happy Purim!" she wrote on Instagram.

Clever, no?

The longtime Kabbalist also shared a pic without the Beast get-up while posing with French photographer JR, who was dressed up in a pope costume. "Sometimes you just have to take off the mask and confess!" she captioned the pic, where she's also holding a rose between her teeth.

Madonna attended the party with her pal, photographer Stephen Klein, who also posted a few pics from inside the celebration.

"The 'IT Couple' Happy Purim to my Princess @madonna," he captioned a pic with the iconic singer. "Love is beyond the masks we wear in this lifetime."

The costume was very timely, seeing as Beauty and the Beast hits theaters Friday.

Watson, who plays Belle in the new live-action film, stunned at the world premiere last week. Check out her gorgeous look in the video below.

