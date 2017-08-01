Macklemore Walks Away Unscathed After Head-On Collision

Macklemore is lucky to be alive after his Mercedes was hit head-on by an alleged drunk driver in a pickup truck … TMZ has learned.

The accident happened Friday night just before 11 PM in Langley, Washington … a remote island town 90 minutes north of Seattle. According to police, the pickup driver was rounding a bend when he crossed into oncoming traffic and hit Macklemore’s car.

Police say the pickup truck driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt and smashed his head into the windshield, leaving him unconscious and bleeding. According to the report, the guy told officers on scene he had a drink “awhile back.” When asked how much, cops say he replied …”5 o’clock.”

Macklemore had 2 passengers in his Benz. One person was treated for a minor cut to the head, but all 3 walked away from the accident. The pickup driver was taken to a hospital for treatment, and Washington State Police tell us he will be charged with DUI.

We reached out to Macklemore’s camp, but so far no word back.



