Macklemore Hit By Alleged Drunk Driver in Head-On Crash

Macklemore is OK after a scary collision with an alleged drunk driver on Friday.

The 34-year-old rapper was driving his car in Langley, Washington, at around 10:45 p.m. that night, when a pickup trick crossed the center line and hit him head-on, police tell ET. The driver of the truck was later arrested on suspicion of DUI.

"He was in Langley, Washington -- which is a tiny town two hours north of Seattle -- and driving his 2016 Mercedes when a 1986 Chevy pickup driven by a 24-year-old old crossed the center line and hit Macklemore head-on," a spokesperson for the Washington State Police told ET on Tuesday.

Thankfully, according to police, Macklemore was not injured, though the other driver was transported to the hospital.

"The 24-year-old was injured, but not seriously," police say. "He was injured enough that he had to be transported to the hospital and he was arrested on suspicion of DUI."

Macklemore, a Washington native, has not mentioned the accident on social media.

In May, the singer proudly got his 1-year-old daughter Sloane's name tattooed on his chest.

