Macklemore Cited For Driving on a Suspended License After Car Crash With Alleged Drunk Driver

Macklemore has been cited for driving on a suspended license over an unpaid ticket.

Washington State Police tell ET that the 34-year-old rapper's license was actually suspended when he was in a car accident last Friday, when he was hit by an alleged drunk driver while driving in Langley, Washington.

"At the time of the collision his license was suspended for an unpaid ticket," a Washington State Police spokesperson tells ET. "It has since been reinstated, which means it's clear now, but at the time, because his license was suspended, it's a misdemeanor to drive on a suspended driver's license. The charges were referred to the Island County prosecutor and what they decide to do is up to them."

ET has reached out to the Island County Prosecutor's Office.

Police previously told ET that Macklemore, whose real name is Ben Haggerty, was driving at around 10:45 p.m. last Friday, when a pickup trick crossed the center line and hit him head-on. The driver of the truck was later arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Thankfully, according to police, Macklemore was not injured, though the other driver was transported to the hospital for non-serious injuries.

Macklemore, a Washington native, has not mentioned the accident on social media.

Last May, the singer got his 2-year-old daughter Sloane's name tattooed on his chest.

-- Reporting by Steven Wilks

