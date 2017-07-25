Macaulay Culkin Steps Out to Dinner With Brenda Strong in Rare Appearance

Date night? Macaulay Culkin stepped out on Monday night with Disney Channel alum, Brenda Song. The pair were spotted at the celebrity hot spot, Craigs, in Los Angeles, and left the popular eatery together.



MORE: John Heard, 'Home Alone' and 'Sopranos' Actor, Dies at 71



Neither has publicly commented on the status of their relationship. Song was previously engaged to musician Trace Cyrus before breaking things off in 2012. Culkin has previously dated actresses Mila Kunis and Jordan Lane Price.

View photos

Splash News

The former child actor looked fit and clean cut both while out on the town. He sported a shorter haircut with a blue button-down shirt and jeans.



Song rocked black leather shorts and a loose top with a gray sweater and heels.



Monday also marked the first time Culkin has been publicly spotted out since the death of his on-screen father, Home Alone actor John Heard.



Heard passed away at age 71 last Friday and many of the actor's co-stars took to social media to praise him.

View photos

Splash News

WATCH: Macaulay Culkin Plays a Crucified Kurt Cobain in Father John Misty's Bonkers New Music Video -- Watch!



"John Heard- what a wonderful actor. We were in the movie Cutter's Way together & I got to experience his artistry and dedication first hand," actor Jeff Bridges tweeted following the news.



For more from Culkin, watch the clip below!

Related Articles