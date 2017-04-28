Luxury Fyre Festival Has Officially Been Postponed After Being a Complete Mess

The “high-end” Fyre Festival has officially been postponed. The luxury gala, organized by Ja Rule, was supposed to begin today. Top models like Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Alessandra Ambrosio promoted the event late last year.













Kendall Jenner even posted on Instagram about the event, but as of today she had deleted it.

Fyre Festival called itself a “cultural moment created from [a] … blend of music, art and food.” The event was to be located on a private island in the Bahamas that was once owned by drug czar Pablo Escobar. Exclusive ticket packages were selling as high as $250,000.

But it seems that things hadn’t been working out. Blink-182 backed out of playing just 24 hours in advance:





Fyre Festival’s “private island” is really next to a Sandals resort:

More deliberate lies by #fyrefestival. Fyre Festival makes it appear to be its own island…marketing says private island…it isn't! Scam. pic.twitter.com/E4Gz8o3X0z — FyreFestivalFraud (@FyreFraud) April 20, 2017





The supposedly posh accommodations were half-built tents:





The “gourmet food” was bread and cheese:

The dinner that @fyrefestival promised us was catered by Steven Starr is literally bread, cheese, and salad with dressing. #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/I8d0UlSNbd — Tr3vor (@trev4president) April 28, 2017





In a statement on Fyre Festival’s website, it says it is chartering planes back to Miami for all patrons on the island owing to circumstances “out of our control.”

