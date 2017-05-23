Lupita Nyong’o’s Baby Brother (and Ellen Selfie Scene-Stealer) Is a College Graduate

Three years ago, as the world fell in love with a young actress named Lupita Nyong’o off of her powerful performance in 12 Years a Slave and her red carpet dominance, an impromptu moment at the 2014 Oscars introduced us all to her younger brother Peter Nyong’o, aka Junior. The dynamic young man — who’s also an aspiring actor — was his sister’s date to the Academy Awards, where she nabbed the trophy for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. And as host Ellen DeGeneres worked an interstitial bit and got a number of A-listers in the crowd (including Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, and Meryl Streep) to jump in on a selfie, there was the college freshman right up front with Bradley Cooper, while his big sister was peeking out from the back.

If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2014





That’s how Junior ended up in what was once the most retweeted tweet (a teen’s plea for free chicken nuggets recently usurped it). Cut to today when Lupita shared her first picture from his graduation from Stetson University last week, writing, “My baby brother graduated!! Congratulations, sweet Junior! @theeyoung_king #proudsister.”





Lupita, 34, may just be getting around to posting photos, but Junior was posting up a storm when his graduation took place last week. Or as he put it in a cute boomerang of his happy family members: “BEST BELIEVE I’M ABOUT TO FLOOD YOUR TIMELINES WITH LITTTTY GRAD PICS [graduation cap emoji] #SoundInColour.”





Indeed, he seemed to have fun with the whole affair, even posing once as … the Red Power Ranger in cap and gown?





Lupita and Peter have remained close, and it appears she’s been supportive of her brother following in her acting footsteps. She and their mother, Dorothy Nyong’o, posed with him after his recent last performance at school, where it appears he played Othello. “My heart is full. So grateful for family last night. Thank you to everyone who has come out to see the show. I walk out on stage as an undergraduate for the last time this afternoon. It’s been a joy performing at Stetson. Thank you to the cast and crew!#OneLastTime #Othello,” he wrote.





And the siblings continue to make a winning red carpet pair.









But the new graduate always likes to throw it back to his first moment of fame. Last year, he featured a photo of Ellen posing with Gal Gadot, while a print of the famous selfie was hanging behind them and Junior’s smiling face peeked out. “#fbf [crying laughing emojis] you just can’t get rid of me can you?” he cracked. But who would want to, Junior?









Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: