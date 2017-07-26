Lupita Nyong’o Disguised Herself as the Pink Power Ranger at Comic-Con and It Was Delightful

Lupita Nyong'o is the official queen of Comic-Con.

The Black Panther star attended the annual San Diego, California, pop culture event over the weekend in disguise as the Pink Power Ranger, and shared a video to Instagram on Wednesday of her Comic-Con cosplay.

EXCLUSIVE: Lupita Nyong'o Talks Buddy Film With Rihanna: 'People Spoke Up About the Kind of Movie They Want to See'

"Did you see me at Comic Con?! #SDCC2017,' the 34-year-old actress captioned a hilarious video of herself going all out, fully embracing her character as she ran around the convention halls. Plus, everything is set to Kendrick Lamar's "i," and you owe it to yourself to watch.

Just because you're incognito doesn't mean you can't be noticed!

RELATED: Chadwick Boseman Dishes on 'Exciting' First 'Black Panther' Trailer & Playing Thurgood Marshall in New Biopic

Meanwhile, when she wasn't in costume, Nyong'o spoke to ET's Kevin Frazier about her rumored upcoming movie with Rihanna.

"You know what's really cool, is that people spoke up about the kind of movie they wanna see and this is a great example," Nyong'o said of the dream-casting meme that started the rumor.

MORE: Lupita Nyong'o Calls 'Wonder Woman' 'Fierce, Sensual' and 'Just Amazing'

One thing that's not very cool is that we have to wait until Feb. 16, 2018 to watch Nyong'o tear it up on the screen in Marvel's Black Panther.

Watch the video below for the trailer.

Related Articles