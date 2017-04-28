Lucy Hale Reveals the Real Reason She Quit Drinking

Lucy Hale is owning her truth. In an interview with Byrdie, the actress opened up about why she quit drinking, her new bold haircut, and her life after Pretty Little Liars.

Hale admitted that Hollywood affected her self-esteem. She tried being a social butterfly, but ultimately came to terms with the fact that that isn’t the lifestyle she wants.

She said, “Becoming a part of this popular show … everyone just says yes to you, so you get away with a lot, and then you make mistakes.”

The actress, who plays Aria Montgomery on the hit TV series, also recently gave up alcohol. She added, “I’m just always trying to surround myself with better people and be the best version of myself possible. I know it sounds obnoxious to hear people say that, but why not?”

As Hale turns 28 this June, she is finally feeling comfortable with just being herself. Of course, a haircut always helps in the self-confidence department.

She explained, “I know it seems silly, because it’s just hair. But at a point, I was like, ‘Why don’t I just own that I’m different?’ I guess cutting my hair off was like me finally saying, ‘I don’t give a f***”.’

The Tennessee native is also no longer impressed with Hollywood parties. Her new low-key life involves her dog and bingeing on HBO shows and podcasts — and a lot of SoulCycle, which she says is her version of church.

She concluded, “I always used to make fun of those people, but now I think it’s just magic.”

