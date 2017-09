One of Hollywood’s most stable couples got their start over Labor Day weekend. On Sept. 4, the couple celebrates 29 years of marriage. Kevin and Kyra’s love story began on the set of Lemon Sky in the ’80s and it’s been on ever since. The actress has credited their longevity partly due to, well, sex. “Sex is really important. That desire is there,” she told Redbook. We’re sure their two children, Travis, 28, and Sosie, 25, opted not to read that particular article. (Photo: Kevin Bacon via Instagram)