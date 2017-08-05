Luann and Tom D'Agostino Fight Back Against Rumors of Abuse and Cheating During Marriage

Luann and Tom D’Agostino may be divorcing, but they’re still standing by one another as they debunk rumors of what might have gone wrong during their short-live marriage.

T

he reality stars, who filed for divorce on Tuesday after 7-months wed, are clapping back at reports from the Daily Mail that say their marriage came to an end explosively — with cheating, unfaithfulness and violent, bloodied outbursts on Luann’s end.

When asked for comment from PEOPLE, both Luann and Tom’s publicists agree the reports were erroneous — the Real Housewives of New York City star’s rep saying “this is all false” and a rep for Tom seconding the statement.

“There is no truth in this at all,” Tom’s rep continued. “Tom and Luann spoke this morning and they have been nothing but kind to each other.”

Despite speculation Tom cheated on Luann twice within their seven-month marriage, Luann took to the media on Friday to defend him — confessing that’s not why their marriage ended.

“I do not think Tom cheated on me, definitely not,” de Lesseps, 52, told Page Six of the reasons for their divorce. “God knows he’s got himself in some trouble in the past, but I don’t believe that continued [while we were married].”

“It was impossible, we were having problems and we tried really hard to fix things, and we finally came to the conclusion it was just not going to work,” she continued. “It was a tough decision and we are both very sad about it. But the truth is we just weren’t getting along.”

The couple, who wed in a Palm Beach ceremony on New Year’s Eve, both filed for divorce on Thursday, Page Six reported, with de Lesseps making the announcement of their separation on Twitter.

“It’s with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce,” the former countess wrote. “We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!”

It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce. We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time! — Luann de Lesseps (@CountessLuann) August 3, 2017

Insisting no one else had to do with their split, de Lesseps also shot down rumors that her close friendship to ex-boyfriend Jacques Azoulay — whom she dated for four years before splitting from in 2013 — induced Tom to file for divorce, jealous that Azoulay was possibly staying at de Lesseps’ Sag Harbor home.

“Jacques has a girlfriend and he’s staying in a hotel, we’re friends, he’s not staying at my house. There’s no truth to the story of Jacques and me,” Luann told Page Six. “God knows I’ve been going through enough recently, I don’t understand why this false rumor is coming at me.”

Thank you for the generous expression of warmth, kindness and understanding. Your support and encouragement helps me to get through ???? — Luann de Lesseps (@CountessLuann) August 4, 2017

On Friday, Luann – who has now changed her Twitter display name back to the name she had before marrying D’Agostino, de Lesseps – shared her gratitude toward fans who have been showing their support.

“Thank you for the generous expression of warmth, kindness and understanding,” she tweeted. “Your support and encouragement helps me to get through.”

The Real Housewives of New York City finale airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.