Louis Tomlinson Won't Face Charges After Airport Brawl With Paparazzo

Louis Tomlinson won't be charged after his March arrest for attacking a paparazzo -- for now.

The Los Angeles City Attorney's Office confirms to ET that Tomlinson will not be charged for the attack, though the office reserves the right to file charges up to one year from the date of the incident.

"Following a complete review, the office has decided to set the matter for a City Attorney Office hearing. All parties involved will be sent a letter today setting a hearing date at the end of the month," the City Attorney's Office said in a statement to ET. "Each of the parties will be interviewed regarding the incident and advised of the law and ways to avoid similar incidences in the future.

"Typically there is no further action taken by our office after the hearing, though we do reserve the right to file charges up to one year from the date of the original incident should additional information or future actions require additional measures," the statement continued.

Tomlinson was arrested for battery on March 3 at Los Angeles International Airport, following an altercation with a paparazzo in the airport's baggage claim area.

The 25-year-old singer allegedly pulled the photographer to the floor by his legs and smashed his head on the floor, after he continued to follow him and his girlfriend, Eleanor Calder.

"The paparazzi provoked and caused the altercation that occurred with Louis," Tomlinson's lawyer, Martin Singer, told ET at the time. "It's not the first time that a paparazzi has created an altercation with a celebrity. While the altercation was going on with the paparazzi, three other individuals were attacking his girlfriend during this incident and he came to her defense."

Additional reporting by Steve Wilks.

