Lori Loughlin Hits the Red Carpet With Look-Alike Daughters, Gets Sweet Birthday Wish From John Stamos

Like mother, like daughters!

Lori Loughlin was in good company at the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries 2017 Summer TCAs on Thursday.

The Fuller House star was flanked by Isabella Rose Giannulli, 18, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, 17, at the event, held at a private residence in Beverly Hills, California. All three wore perfect summer dresses, with Lori in a red ruffled, asymmetric number and her girls in pretty lace frocks.

Lori shared a full-length shot with her brood before they headed out for the event, and it's no surprise that the ladies were all smiles even before they left the house!

The mom of two was supporting her upcoming Garage Sale Mystery movie, The Beach House, as well as her show, When Calls the Heart, at the soiree, and she clearly had a good time with both her kids and her TV series co-stars.

The stunning actress had plenty of reasons to put on her dancing shoes -- she was also celebrating her birthday! Lori turned 53 on Friday, and her Full House husband, John Stamos, took to Instagram to wish her a happy birthday and point out the one thing we've all wondered: does she actually age?

"Look who's birthday it is! Happy Happy Lori, let us all know when you're going to start looking older. XOXO @loriloughlin," he wrote.

Isabella also shared a throwback pic of her mom on social media, along with a very sweet birthday message.



"Happy birthday to the woman with the biggest most beautiful heart and smile. i dont know where i would be without your wise advice and support," she wrote on Instagram, along with a ton of emojis. "As i said when i was little, 'you're the best mom in the whole wide world and if you weren't my mom i would go find you' and i still mean it (really thought this was super clever at a young age idk why) Thank you for everything you do, I LOVE YOU."

Not only do Isabella and Olivia look so much like their mom it's uncanny, both are following in Lori's footsteps. Isabella acted in her first movie last year, while Olivia is a YouTube star with nearly 1 million followers.

