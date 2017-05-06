Loretta Lynn Hospitalized Following Stroke, Postpones Upcoming Performances

Keep pulling for Loretta Lynn.

The country music legend was admitted to a Nashville hospital on Thursday after suffering a stroke in her Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, home, a statement on the 85-year-old singer's Facebook page revealed Friday.

"[Lynn] is currently under medical care and is responsive and expected to make a full recovery," the statement read. "Loretta, who just celebrated her 85th birthday, has been advised by her doctors to stay off the road while she is recuperating. Regrettably, upcoming scheduled shows will be postponed."

Lynch's next performance was scheduled at the Carolina Theater in Durham, North Carolina on Friday night, followed by a show at the Alabama Theater in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Saturday.

Get well soon, Loretta!

