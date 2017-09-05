Take a Look at John Krasinski and Emily Blunt’s Stunning Brooklyn Townhouse

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are leaving Brooklyn. The couple is selling their beautiful Park Slope townhouse for $8 million—they bought it back in 2016 for $6 million after selling their three homes in California and relocating to New York.

Although they’ve only had the home for a year, they’re moving not because they aren’t happy with the place, but because they travel a lot and haven’t been able to spend time in the house. The couple and their two daughters moved to London temporarily earlier this year while Blunt filmed Mary Poppins Returns. “We’ve been nomads for a while now, but that’s the nature of the business,” Krasinski told The Wall Street Journal. “The house is so special—someone who can spend every night there should have it.”

Originally built in 1909, the four-story French Renaissance Revival townhouse has been renovated but has many historical features, including intricate crown molding and millwork, beamed ceilings, original bordered parquet floors, and leaded stained glass windows. It’s located right near Prospect Park in the Park Slope Historic District.

The home has seven bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. There’s a large chef’s kitchen with floor-to-ceiling windows and built-in appliances hidden by custom cabinetry. Outside, there’s a patio and a second-story terrace. Other rooms include an exercise room, library, family room, and office. Of course, there are plenty of modern amenities like a security system, gas and wood-burning fireplaces, and heated floors.

The property is listed by Karen Talbott and Kyle Talbott of Corcoran.