Lola Kirke Condemns Taylor Swift for Staying Silent About Political Affairs

Lola Kirke recently sat down with Vogue to talk about the usual topics, like life and career. But the girl talk quickly got political.

The actress, who is also “Girls” star Jemima Kirke’s sister, thinks celebrities have a responsibility to speak up. She said, “I mean, in this f***ng day and age, yeah, I do.”

She went on to explain, “For me, it’s really important to elevate voices and causes that don’t get as much attention with whatever attention I get. I totally understand why some people won’t do that; I definitely think that there are certain celebrities who really could offer more help to grassroots movements with their power — and don’t.”

When asked if there was one celebrity with a huge platform she had in mind, the 26-year-old said, “Yeah, like Taylor f***ng Swift, who may as well have voted for Trump, as far as I’m concerned, by not doing anything.”

But Lola isn’t the only one to question Swift. The pop star remained silent and didn’t endorse a candidate throughout last year’s election. When it was time to vote, Taylor posted a photo and wrote, “go out and VOTE.”

Lola added that with today’s reality, it’s more important than ever to protect human rights. She said, “Basically, human rights at large are in jeopardy, and as somebody that is part of celebrity culture, I would rather not be an agent in detracting from that attention. I would rather not be part of the smokescreen that makes everybody think, ‘Eh, it’s fine,’ because it’s not fine.”

