LL Cool J Reaches Out to Co-Star After Disturbing Video Surfaces; She Rejects Help

LL Cool J reached out to former co-star Maia Campbell after a disturbing video surfaced that showed the actress in a disheveled state at a Georgia gas station. In the video, a toothless Campbell tells a stranger, “I want some crack.”

Campbell co-starred with LL Cool J on the NBC sitcom In the House, which ran for five seasons, from 1995 to 1999.

The Lip Sync Battle host condemned those who filmed the encounter with Campbell, writing, “Instead of pulling out your phone and filming someone who’s obviously having trouble. Maybe lend a helping hand? A kind word?”

Instead of pulling out your phone and filming someone who's obviously having trouble. Maybe lend a helping hand? A kind word? @MaiaCampbell — LLCOOLJ. (@llcoolj) July 10, 2017





In a now deleted Instagram post, the rapper also posted a photo of Campbell, offering his assistance:





While there is no confirmation that the rapper was able to get a hold of Campbell directly, the actress posted a video message to LL Cool J, saying, “I don’t need help. I need a benefit concert for my health. Don’t TMZ me. We’re good. I’m good. Don’t call me, I’ll call you.”

She also stated that she was working as a temp in a beauty salon.

As a response, LL simply tweeted, “You can’t help someone who doesn’t want your help.”

You can't help someone who doesn't want your help. — LLCOOLJ. (@llcoolj) July 11, 2017





